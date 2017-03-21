Bullseye wrote:
Rex scores a couple of good tries in this compilation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6djsLCkXSU
But that elbow by Moriarty on Waddell is probably the worst I've seen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pzwjaTx94w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6djsLCkXSU
But that elbow by Moriarty on Waddell is probably the worst I've seen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pzwjaTx94w
That bottom video, the all in brawl at the end of the first half where the officials have lost it and the boys in blue come streaming over the wall to break it up