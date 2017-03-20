Great thread this. Dave Heron would have been a great player in the summer era, particularly in his younger days, great balanced runner and ball player.



Mr Rathbone sadly passed away a few years ago. I heard a tale that allegedly led to a spell at her majesty's pleasure. I have never been able to verify it , so won't put details but it was far more colourful than the one noted by Mr Eve.



Imagine Sonny Corleone taking a phone call and reacting in a more aggrieved manner and you will be in the right ball park.



When Kevin Ashcroft thinks you are too fearless for your own good, you are in a rarified stratosphere of toughness.