Bullseye wrote:
We were pioneering the modern day "flat pass".
Anyway Cas started that brawl on halftime and should've all been sent off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qvg-S7j2aY
"Phil Ford really shows his class" (by passing to nobody, having to pick it up himself and running aimlessly sideways. Classic Ford. Didn't take much to bamboozle a defence back then)
Think little Paul Harkin was throwing more punches than anyone in that brawl. Even your backs, bar Mumby, were dirty gets.