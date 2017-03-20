Bullseye wrote:



Anyway Cas started that brawl on halftime and should've all been sent off

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qvg-S7j2aY We were pioneering the modern day "flat pass".

"Phil Ford really shows his class" (by passing to nobody, having to pick it up himself and running aimlessly sideways. Classic Ford. Didn't take much to bamboozle a defence back then)Think little Paul Harkin was throwing more punches than anyone in that brawl. Even your backs, bar Mumby, were dirty gets.