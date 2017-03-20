Bullseye wrote: :-)



I'll never knock Wayne after he scored the winner for us in the 1987 Yorkshire Cup Final.

Wayne is indirectly responsible for the dent that still exists in my old bedroom ceiling at my parents house. Me and my mates missed the WA coach to a Saturday afternoon Leeds/Widnes cup tie (think it was JP cup) and instead got tanked up in the Grange before watching the match on my black and white portable telly. Wayne crashed over from a yard to seal it and my mate Steve jumped up off my bed and put his head through the ceiling.