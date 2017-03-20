WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:00 pm
tigertot User avatar
It was a mile forward. You were the RFL's pets back then as well.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:07 pm
Bullseye User avatar
tigertot wrote:
It was a mile forward. You were the RFL's pets back then as well.


We were pioneering the modern day "flat pass".

Anyway Cas started that brawl on halftime and should've all been sent off ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qvg-S7j2aY
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:14 pm
DHM User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
:-)

I'll never knock Wayne after he scored the winner for us in the 1987 Yorkshire Cup Final.


Wayne is indirectly responsible for the dent that still exists in my old bedroom ceiling at my parents house. Me and my mates missed the WA coach to a Saturday afternoon Leeds/Widnes cup tie (think it was JP cup) and instead got tanked up in the Grange before watching the match on my black and white portable telly. Wayne crashed over from a yard to seal it and my mate Steve jumped up off my bed and put his head through the ceiling.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:25 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
We were pioneering the modern day "flat pass".

Anyway Cas started that brawl on halftime and should've all been sent off ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qvg-S7j2aY

Dirty Northern B*******!

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:31 pm
Bullseye User avatar
William Eve wrote:
Dirty Northern B*******!


What? With mild mannered players like Skerrett and Fairbank in the side? Never.

DHM wrote:
Wayne is indirectly responsible for the dent that still exists in my old bedroom ceiling at my parents house. Me and my mates missed the WA coach to a Saturday afternoon Leeds/Widnes cup tie (think it was JP cup) and instead got tanked up in the Grange before watching the match on my black and white portable telly. Wayne crashed over from a yard to seal it and my mate Steve jumped up off my bed and put his head through the ceiling.


:-)
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:41 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
What? With mild mannered players like Skerrett and Fairbank in the side? Never.

:-)


And an honourable mention to everyone's favourite 1980's head hunter, David Hobbs.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:50 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Lack of an animal in the pack held Leeds back in the 80s IMO.

Losing Rathbone on debut didn't help.

While Dixon was as hard as they come he wasn't an enforcer/nutcase.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
