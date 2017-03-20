WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 8:09 am
tvoc





craigizzard wrote:
When David "Cement" Gillespie came over to play for Hunslet, Dave Heron, in all seriousness, declared that from now he'd like to be called "Concrete". It didn't catch on for him, but the first rule of nicknames is you can't choose your own.


Dave Heron already had a nickname ... Tetley's. Roy once tried adding a Fullerton to his Dickinson to get a game in '85.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:32 pm
rollin thunder




tvoc wrote:
Dave Heron already had a nickname ... Tetley's. Roy once tried adding a Fullerton to his Dickinson to get a game in '85.

underrated player Heron, great hands, pretty tough, but lacked size even by 80's standard. how good would he have been playing in a competitive side.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 1:53 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman






tvoc wrote:
Dave Heron already had a nickname ... Tetley's. Roy once tried adding a Fullerton to his Dickinson to get a game in '85.



Wasn't Heron's nickname 'Flipper'?






Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:23 pm
tvoc





Dave Heron was the quickest loose forward in the game. He would regularly run down wingers for fun and the wingers in his era were flyers.

The scorer of arguably the greatest non try 'scored' at Headingley - ruled out so the referee could send off Graham Eccles and Trevor Skerrett fighting in the back field.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 2:57 pm
DHM






tvoc wrote:
Dave Heron was the quickest loose forward in the game. He would regularly run down wingers for fun and the wingers in his era were flyers.

The scorer of arguably the greatest non try 'scored' at Headingley - ruled out so the referee could send off Graham Eccles and Trevor Skerrett fighting in the back field.


Fairly obviously one of my all time favourite Leeds players. Saw him score some very special tries, and he was a great cover tackler. In reality he would have played 6 these days, which he did eventually move to just before he left Leeds.
If I could lift one player out of my Leeds watching history and plant him in the game now it would be DH. It was players like him that made the game so exciting to watch. Every time he touched the ball you thought something could happen.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:00 pm
DHM






tvoc wrote:
Dave Heron already had a nickname ... Tetley's. Roy once tried adding a Fullerton to his Dickinson to get a game in '85.


Thought it was "Josh"? As in Joshua Tetley.


Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:07 pm
Bullseye






Yeah I'm sure it was Josh or Fish Lips.

Great player. Fox signed him as a 34 year old for Northern and he was still quick. He did a couple of seasons with us.


Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:09 pm
William Eve





DHM wrote:
Thought it was "Josh"? As in Joshua Tetley.

Can't say I ever bumped into Heron downing pints.

Plenty of other Leeds players from that era though who seemed to spend their entire lives supping in one boozer or another when not playing.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:11 pm
William Eve





Bullseye wrote:
Yeah I'm sure it was Josh or Fish Lips.

Great player. Fox signed him as a 34 year old for Northern and he was still quick. He did a couple of seasons with us.

Did you rate his brother? 8)
c}