tvoc wrote: Dave Heron was the quickest loose forward in the game. He would regularly run down wingers for fun and the wingers in his era were flyers.



The scorer of arguably the greatest non try 'scored' at Headingley - ruled out so the referee could send off Graham Eccles and Trevor Skerrett fighting in the back field.

Fairly obviously one of my all time favourite Leeds players. Saw him score some very special tries, and he was a great cover tackler. In reality he would have played 6 these days, which he did eventually move to just before he left Leeds.If I could lift one player out of my Leeds watching history and plant him in the game now it would be DH. It was players like him that made the game so exciting to watch. Every time he touched the ball you thought something could happen.