BrisbaneRhino wrote: The nickname thing was something that added to the exotic nature of Aussies back then. They all had nicknames when they came over - Whizz, Joe Cool (Dorahy), Guru etc etc. Seems a bit laughable and ridiculously contrived looking back. Especially when they didn't play much like their nickname (Steve Martin really wasn't much of a Whizz). The only nicknames I remember being chanted for English players tended to be ironic - "Diamond" Dave Creasser, Andy "Killer" Smith or just daft (Roy "Cozy" Powell).

When David "Cement" Gillespie came over to play for Hunslet, Dave Heron, in all seriousness, declared that from now he'd like to be called "Concrete". It didn't catch on for him, but the first rule of nicknames is you can't choose your own.