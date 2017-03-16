DHM wrote:
Me too. Wally Arnold. Paul Gill came out in the 2 shirt. There were some French fans who also travelled up from London to see Grothe. He was a bit of a legend after the French leg of the '82 tour.
Probably on the same coach!
Paul Gill replaces Eric Grothe - LOL.
Wasn't funny at the time though.
