Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:13 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2297
Location: Going straight
tvoc wrote:
You can give Rex a follow on Twitter these days - don't think he mentions his UK holiday though.

IIRC Robin Dewhurst was the Leeds coach who gave him his one and only game after deciding 'he went well at training.' Never trusted that soundbite since.


Pretty sure it was Mal Reilly Brisbane.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:29 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1367
William Eve wrote:
And John Gallagher.

Koloto was from Union (Tonga).

Doug Laughton always had a keen eye for sniffing out Union talent.

laughtons best asset as a coach was a talent scout league and union, he also had great motivational skills, but lacked technical coach skills.

always felt sorry for Gallagher, remember him having s stormer against the 1990 kangaroos and looked world class, but as we no a spear tackle shattered his confidence and that was that. honestly believe laughton could have got the best out of him and brought him back through. but think dougie just wasn't interested in him.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:38 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1367
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Mark Wilkes was probably the worst player I've seen in first grade. IIRC he was an Aussie who was at a lower grade team (York?). The game he played against Barrow was barely above amateur standard from both sides.

I used to have that Widnes game on a VHS. t was excellent, but Moriarty's elbow remains the worst assault I've seen live. IIRC that was also the game where Roy Powell collapsed in back play. They later said it was due to coming round from a deep concussion, but its hard in hindsight not to wonder if it was the same problem that caused his untimely death.

roy powell. loved that guy as a kid. what a player, remember being about 12-13 or something and an opposition fan racially abusing him on the terrace, first time it actually occurred to me that Roy was black (i know obviously he was) but i just didn't care, just shows you that racism is an adult thing. shocked when he died, remember Jonathon Davies giving him a glowing tribute on his death about how he did everthyones ironing on tour as he was bored..

Re: Rex Terp

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:06 am
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3712
WOODDDDDDDYA wrote:
I've been trying to find this game for years. Izzard's debut is something that always brings back good memories, especially when you knew nothing about him till he appeared on the pitch. He's one of my all-time favourite players, I just wish he could have stayed longer. Anyway, here's another game where he played a blinder. Izzard vs Warrington

Rex Terp, wasn't he a full-back?


Best ever runaround play between Craig Coleman and Gary Divorty in those highlights. Coleman was such a good scrum half.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:46 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22104
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Pretty sure it was Mal Reilly


Turns out we were both wrong although I was out by about a decade whereas you were only out by a few weeks. Reilly had resigned stating job satisfaction had gone.

Those were the days at Headingley, Peter Sterling was still expected to arrive after Christmas when his ankle injury had cleared up, so Leeds were talking to Ricky Stuart as a potential gap filler till then. Decided against that option and signed up Craig Coleman instead.

Somebody earlier asked who recommended Terp to Leeds, it apparently was Mark Laurie who had come through the same Wauchope club.

One line from that Salford match report - A lack of half-back flare was apparent as ever and the early work of the forwards was abysmal.

Prior to the match Leeds coach Ward asked Leeds fans to 'Judge us in a months time.' Some things never change.
