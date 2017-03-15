BrisbaneRhino wrote: Mark Wilkes was probably the worst player I've seen in first grade. IIRC he was an Aussie who was at a lower grade team (York?). The game he played against Barrow was barely above amateur standard from both sides.



I used to have that Widnes game on a VHS. t was excellent, but Moriarty's elbow remains the worst assault I've seen live. IIRC that was also the game where Roy Powell collapsed in back play. They later said it was due to coming round from a deep concussion, but its hard in hindsight not to wonder if it was the same problem that caused his untimely death.

roy powell. loved that guy as a kid. what a player, remember being about 12-13 or something and an opposition fan racially abusing him on the terrace, first time it actually occurred to me that Roy was black (i know obviously he was) but i just didn't care, just shows you that racism is an adult thing. shocked when he died, remember Jonathon Davies giving him a glowing tribute on his death about how he did everthyones ironing on tour as he was bored..