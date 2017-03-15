Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Pretty sure it was Mal Reilly
Turns out we were both wrong although I was out by about a decade whereas you were only out by a few weeks. Reilly had resigned stating job satisfaction had gone.
Those were the days at Headingley, Peter Sterling was still expected to arrive after Christmas when his ankle injury had cleared up, so Leeds were talking to Ricky Stuart as a potential gap filler till then. Decided against that option and signed up Craig Coleman instead.
Somebody earlier asked who recommended Terp to Leeds, it apparently was Mark Laurie who had come through the same Wauchope club.
One line from that Salford match report - A lack of half-back flare was apparent as ever and the early work of the forwards was abysmal.
Prior to the match Leeds coach Ward asked Leeds fans to 'Judge us in a months time.' Some things never change.
