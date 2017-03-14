What a great watch - thanks for sharing the link.



3 things that particularly stand out for me;



1 - Watching that reminds me why the game is better without contested scrums, they were a mess to be fair.



2 - Paul Dixon was one of my favourites as a youngster - What I'd give for a genuine hard man like that in the pack nowadays. Never a backwards step, not often guilty of pure thuggery without provocation, but dealt with thuggery head on and just generally was hard as nails in everything he did.



3 - Whilst the game nowadays is much slicker, more organised in attack and defence and therefore easier on the eye, and much much cleaner in terms of violence.... The ad-hoc play and unpredicatability of every tackle of every set of six (regardless of field position) was great to watch, and seeing forwards go at it hell for leather, no complaints, no milking for penalties, too much pride to let anyone think you were hurt and generally just wanting to demolish anyone in he opposition is something I miss dearly.



God I wish forwards could be proper forwards nowadays - I'm happy to see the back of the out and out thuggery and cheap shot attacks, but the old fashioned toe to toe, gladiatorial, knock 10 bells out of each other mentality was fantastic theatre.