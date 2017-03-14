|
Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 47
I remember Picchis one and only game under Dean Bell ,did his shoulder that 20mins more or less ended his career i think but looked good for the 20mins i recall
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:41 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4889
Location: Hill Valley
Awesome name. Did he have a porn standard tash to do it justice?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:50 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26239
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Leeds could have kept Izzard that season they'd have won the league IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:54 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3710
Must watch this again.
Remember very clearly that Izzard (er, I mean I) came on, knocked on a couple of times, and all the talk at half time was that we'd signed ANOTHER complete lemon. But then in the second half he was fantastic.
Rex Terp goes along with Mark Wilkes as evidence that we'd give any Aussie backpacker with a pair of boots what amounted to a first team trial. At least we binned them as soon as possible, unlike Joe Vickery.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:16 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4862
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:23 pm
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3710
I think that's my favourite ever Leeds game. Shame there's only the highlights not the full game uploaded otherwise we could count the amount of times Joe Grima and Paul Dixon should have been sent off (eight and seven respectively).
Lowlight was Moriarty's assault, which really crossed the line even for then. Highlight, other than the score against a really good Widnes side, was Mike O'Neill accidentally decking Paul Hulme during the south stand dust-up.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:39 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4862
craigizzard wrote:
I think that's my favourite ever Leeds game. Shame there's only the highlights not the full game uploaded otherwise we could count the amount of times Joe Grima and Paul Dixon should have been sent off (eight and seven respectively).
Lowlight was Moriarty's assault, which really crossed the line even for then. Highlight, other than the score against a really good Widnes side, was Mike O'Neill accidentally decking Paul Hulme during the south stand dust-up.
Indeed, those edited highlights don't do the game justice in terms of dirtiness, needle, biff and all round assaults and GBH. Even Carl Gibson put sly studs in on Martin Offiah near the end of the game, to which Offiah's reaction was to throw the ball at him. The commentator John Helm berated Offiah so clearly didn't spot what Gibbo did
How many ex-Union players in that Widnes team? Tait, Offiah, Kebbie, Devereux, Davies, Moriarty, etc. Even Leeds had Ackerman, Ford and Young on the books that season. It highlights the extent to which RL has suffered since Union turned pro (particularly in Wales). All those players above would have continued playing Union were they playing now.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:41 pm
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1589
Location: Dirranbandi
rollin thunder wrote:
Picchi looked a good game player for the 20 minutes he played.
At least we won the game the game he played in. One of the highlights in an otherwise car crash of a season.
