craigizzard wrote: I think that's my favourite ever Leeds game. Shame there's only the highlights not the full game uploaded otherwise we could count the amount of times Joe Grima and Paul Dixon should have been sent off (eight and seven respectively).



Lowlight was Moriarty's assault, which really crossed the line even for then. Highlight, other than the score against a really good Widnes side, was Mike O'Neill accidentally decking Paul Hulme during the south stand dust-up.

Indeed, those edited highlights don't do the game justice in terms of dirtiness, needle, biff and all round assaults and GBH. Even Carl Gibson put sly studs in on Martin Offiah near the end of the game, to which Offiah's reaction was to throw the ball at him. The commentator John Helm berated Offiah so clearly didn't spot what Gibbo didHow many ex-Union players in that Widnes team? Tait, Offiah, Kebbie, Devereux, Davies, Moriarty, etc. Even Leeds had Ackerman, Ford and Young on the books that season. It highlights the extent to which RL has suffered since Union turned pro (particularly in Wales). All those players above would have continued playing Union were they playing now.