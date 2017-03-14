|
On youtube, the club has uploaded 'Leeds 34 Salford 28 1988-89 season' in full. This was Craig Izzard's first game for Leeds. I remember the match. There was a bit of unrest in the South Stand due to one of the Skyrack lot being slung out/told off for swearing. In fact, during the game you can hear some chanting about being allowed to swear.
Anyway, I remember every player for Leeds, even ones of little renown like Gary Lord or Chris Vasey. I remember pretty much when we signed them and what they look like, but Rex Terp is complete blank. I have no recollection of him whatsoever. A quick search reveals him to be an Aussie, but no stats of his time at Leeds are available.
How often did he play for us? How bad was he that I have no memory of him?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:25 pm
The poster, Craig Izzard will be able to provide a better view of Mr Terp.
I need to go and buy more calamine lotion as hives are flaring at the mention of his name
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:26 pm
Sir Rex of Terp!!!
A legend in his own lunch time!!!
He only played that once for us before sinking without out trace.
He did go on to play for the St George club alongside one Tony Smith.
Works for the Australian Postal Service now I believe.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:12 pm
Not one of the greatest overseas signings for Leeds.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:37 pm
I remember him and vaguely remember that match too.
Am sure he wasn't the worst overseas signing though...for longevity alone, Nathan Picchi must hold that record!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:56 pm
Burley Rhino wrote:
I remember him and vaguely remember that match too.
Am sure he wasn't the worst overseas signing though...for longevity alone, Nathan Picchi must hold that record!
Picchi looked a good game player for the 20 minutes he played.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:07 pm
Rex Terp was only a teenager during his short spell at Leeds. Became a bit-part player for St George and in the Winfield Cup early to mid-90's.Mark Laurie is to blame for Rex Terp!
But who was to blame for Mark Wilkes two seasons earlier?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:16 pm
Don't remember Wilkes.
I remember Bob Morris though.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:58 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Don't remember Wilkes.
I remember Bob Morris though.
Mark Wilkes played once for Leeds (v Barrow at Headingley)
He played stand off IIRC and kicked two goals in a 14-4 victory.
He came from Australia (allegedly) but there's no record of his RL career down under that I've ever been able to find. He's very much a mystery of which there were quite a few back then. He may have played in a local Toowoomba RL competition. At least he wasn't called A.N. Other.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:33 pm
I remember this game vividly. Gary Divorty and Craig Izzard both debuted and, if I remember correctly, both had a stormer. Izzard's first few minutes were'nt something he'd want to remember as I think he knocked on with his first touch and nearly decapitated a Salford player seconds after with a swinging arm that missed. He had a few barnstorming runs though and went on to be a great player for Leeds - as did Divorty. Terp, I remember nothing about!
