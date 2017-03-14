WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rex Terp

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Rex Terp

 
Post a reply

Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:13 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22157
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
On youtube, the club has uploaded 'Leeds 34 Salford 28 1988-89 season' in full. This was Craig Izzard's first game for Leeds. I remember the match. There was a bit of unrest in the South Stand due to one of the Skyrack lot being slung out/told off for swearing. In fact, during the game you can hear some chanting about being allowed to swear.

Anyway, I remember every player for Leeds, even ones of little renown like Gary Lord or Chris Vasey. I remember pretty much when we signed them and what they look like, but Rex Terp is complete blank. I have no recollection of him whatsoever. A quick search reveals him to be an Aussie, but no stats of his time at Leeds are available.

How often did he play for us? How bad was he that I have no memory of him?
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:25 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 671
The poster, Craig Izzard will be able to provide a better view of Mr Terp.

I need to go and buy more calamine lotion as hives are flaring at the mention of his name

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:26 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2294
Location: Going straight
Sir Rex of Terp!!!

A legend in his own lunch time!!!

He only played that once for us before sinking without out trace.

He did go on to play for the St George club alongside one Tony Smith.

Works for the Australian Postal Service now I believe.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:12 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26233
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Not one of the greatest overseas signings for Leeds.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:37 pm
Burley Rhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 30, 2002 4:51 am
Posts: 56
Location: Burley
I remember him and vaguely remember that match too.

Am sure he wasn't the worst overseas signing though...for longevity alone, Nathan Picchi must hold that record!

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:56 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1364
Burley Rhino wrote:
I remember him and vaguely remember that match too.

Am sure he wasn't the worst overseas signing though...for longevity alone, Nathan Picchi must hold that record!

Picchi looked a good game player for the 20 minutes he played.

Re: Rex Terp

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:07 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4855
Rex Terp was only a teenager during his short spell at Leeds. Became a bit-part player for St George and in the Winfield Cup early to mid-90's.

Mark Laurie is to blame for Rex Terp!

But who was to blame for Mark Wilkes two seasons earlier? :shock:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, dull nickname, Highbury Rhino, leedsnsouths, malcadele, moyleismint, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, rhinos12497, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, SmokeyTA, The Devil's Advocate, The Ghost of '99, ThePrinter, tigertot, WF Rhino and 361 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,4302,00275,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}