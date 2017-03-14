On youtube, the club has uploaded 'Leeds 34 Salford 28 1988-89 season' in full. This was Craig Izzard's first game for Leeds. I remember the match. There was a bit of unrest in the South Stand due to one of the Skyrack lot being slung out/told off for swearing. In fact, during the game you can hear some chanting about being allowed to swear.



Anyway, I remember every player for Leeds, even ones of little renown like Gary Lord or Chris Vasey. I remember pretty much when we signed them and what they look like, but Rex Terp is complete blank. I have no recollection of him whatsoever. A quick search reveals him to be an Aussie, but no stats of his time at Leeds are available.



How often did he play for us? How bad was he that I have no memory of him?