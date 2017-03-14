Highly unlikely. Believe it is the Gooley family funding Ealing. Difficult to see them ceasing to fund Ealing and the charity then granting a long lease to another club. Few million quids worth of land there and a charity ready to receive the money if it frees up and planning permission can be granted.



TBH given Michael Gooley is not a young man and Ealing have said they are talking to him about a possible premiership push I'd suggest that there has already been planning for the day he can't put in any more money. The Premiership stuff will be an extension of that planning.



My money is on Ealing playing there for years to come, at what level is the bigger question I suspect.