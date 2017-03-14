WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey and fev super league standards

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:43 pm
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
It appears the freehold is owned by the Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity, with Ealing RU presumably anchor tenants, quite possibly at a token tent.

If it is charity owned I can't see any sort of stand for part ownership or long term lease deal working.


So we'd be faced with the choices of saying in the Championship or another move?
Some choices!
Have Ealing ever been a top flight club in the modern era?
That's our trouble isn't it - we have been and would surely want to be again in the very near future.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:39 pm
For where we are at this point in time, Ealing Trailfinders is more than adequate. However, should we ever return to Super League it will never do.
I have no idea as to how high David Hughes ambitions are. If he really is aiming for promotion then he needs to have a Plan B. For the team to achieve promotion and be denied because our ground is not up to standard, would be awful.

Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:20 pm
Again it's one of those things that is out of our hands.
Reality is Trailfinders works for us and seems to be reaping rewards, everything in one place, a decent youth team coming through training and playing alongside the senior squad. We seem to be getting back to being a London club rather than a team that plays in londin
The aim has to be get back to Super League but if we do what then re a home?
Can we survive as a full time championship team?

Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:39 pm
Ealing Trailfinders RU operate on a very similar business model to London Welsh RU i.e. one rich benefactor who is spending his way to the top.
There's talk on an RU site I use that Ealing could well go the way of London Welsh, sooner rather than later, if they are not careful.
