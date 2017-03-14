Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
It appears the freehold is owned by the Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity, with Ealing RU presumably anchor tenants, quite possibly at a token tent.
If it is charity owned I can't see any sort of stand for part ownership or long term lease deal working.
So we'd be faced with the choices of saying in the Championship or another move?
Some choices!
Have Ealing ever been a top flight club in the modern era?
That's our trouble isn't it - we have been and would surely want to be again in the very near future.