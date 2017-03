970 is the official seating max, including 120 in 'mobile stands'.



Ben Ward the Trailfinders' Director of Rugby ruled out promotion this year in the rugby paper this week, even though they are in a play-off place:

"We've made phenomenal strides but it's important we catch up off the field and we're not yet ready to go up to the Premiership or have a chance to do that.

We're speaking with our owner about it and over the next couple of years that opportunity may arise; but to jump to that level now would be too much too soon and it's important we grow at the right pace."



If our 'senior' partner at Ealing isn't ready for the jump presume we aren't either!



As a London Welsh season ticket holder without a season can see a lot of merit in this rather than continually pressing for promotion with no confirmed economic plan.