Hessle rover wrote: I'd doubt it. It's a tidy small ground, but with a capacity of only about 4000.

Mind you, Wakefields ground doesn't hold (safety) much more.

Shows how bad things have got at their ground, if they are better off sharing a ground with income from 4000, rather than 6000.Games against us, Cas and Leeds will be a nightmare next year at Dewsbury.