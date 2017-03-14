BiltonRobin wrote: I do think that the the question of franchised clubs will be how our sport develops. It may not be for the better, but does meet the demands for expansion and also would attract more money into the game.

As for Hull to Newcastle, naaa, you should never go back, always move forward (or south) which ever opportunity is best.

Franchising only works when there is a desire to bring the sport to a city or area. The sport needs to be very strong in order for the fan base to be there before the team moves there.This worked quite well in the NFL as it has move to areas that are screaming out for a top level sport. Whether we like it or not RL does not fit into that bracket. We seem to be of the view that if we move a team to an area people will just go, problem is they wont, most of the areas mentioned are football / RU hot beds and as such have no real desire for a super league club to rock up. We struggle to get decent crowds in the heartlands were people are bought into the game.The timescales involved in developing and building a fan base will see it fail before it gets the time to grow, the game isn't cash rich enough to subsidise it for 10+ years.Interesting developments going on in RU at the moment with the 2 biggest french teams trying to merge.