Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:16 am
The issue of ground sharing is on the table again, the Walton Street council house tenants are falling out, Wigan had the recent problems with their bed partners, and now Wakey are looking for a new temporary home.
So does ground sharing work best if it's between teams who play the same sport ( or in Salfords case simular ) or is it not really in anyone's best interests.

Would it better to relocate teams who find themselves "homeless" to development areas such as Coventry, Newcastle, Hemel etc.

Re: Does Ground Sharing Work ?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:29 am
I think you are been a little bit cheeky are you trying to get hull moved to Coventry or Newcastle I think you are :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Does Ground Sharing Work ?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:38 am
Going to resist commenting on Mr Silvas view.But the wakey situation is a shambles.been rumbling on so long and so many lies and double dealing by people who should have their constituents at heart.think the chairman is trying to force the issue after being fobbed off and left hanging .wakey seem to have stabilised on and off the pitch and this looks like another huge blow to the fans.fev or dewsbury proposed or worst case a Gateshead thunder type franchise move out of area.we moan about our council and for most part rightly so but that lot at wakey are poison

Re: Does Ground Sharing Work ?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:56 am
I do think that the the question of franchised clubs will be how our sport develops. It may not be for the better, but does meet the demands for expansion and also would attract more money into the game.
As for Hull to Newcastle, naaa, you should never go back, always move forward (or south) which ever opportunity is best.

Re: Does Ground Sharing Work ?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:21 am
Franchising only works when there is a desire to bring the sport to a city or area. The sport needs to be very strong in order for the fan base to be there before the team moves there.

This worked quite well in the NFL as it has move to areas that are screaming out for a top level sport. Whether we like it or not RL does not fit into that bracket. We seem to be of the view that if we move a team to an area people will just go, problem is they wont, most of the areas mentioned are football / RU hot beds and as such have no real desire for a super league club to rock up. We struggle to get decent crowds in the heartlands were people are bought into the game.

The timescales involved in developing and building a fan base will see it fail before it gets the time to grow, the game isn't cash rich enough to subsidise it for 10+ years.

Interesting developments going on in RU at the moment with the 2 biggest french teams trying to merge.

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Google Adsense [Bot], mr t hall and 76 guests

