Going to resist commenting on Mr Silvas view.But the wakey situation is a shambles.been rumbling on so long and so many lies and double dealing by people who should have their constituents at heart.think the chairman is trying to force the issue after being fobbed off and left hanging .wakey seem to have stabilised on and off the pitch and this looks like another huge blow to the fans.fev or dewsbury proposed or worst case a Gateshead thunder type franchise move out of area.we moan about our council and for most part rightly so but that lot at wakey are poison