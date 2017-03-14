The issue of ground sharing is on the table again, the Walton Street council house tenants are falling out, Wigan had the recent problems with their bed partners, and now Wakey are looking for a new temporary home.
So does ground sharing work best if it's between teams who play the same sport ( or in Salfords case simular ) or is it not really in anyone's best interests.
Would it better to relocate teams who find themselves "homeless" to development areas such as Coventry, Newcastle, Hemel etc.
So does ground sharing work best if it's between teams who play the same sport ( or in Salfords case simular ) or is it not really in anyone's best interests.
Would it better to relocate teams who find themselves "homeless" to development areas such as Coventry, Newcastle, Hemel etc.