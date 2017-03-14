|
rollin thunder wrote:
only championship/grand finals, challenge cups, and world club championship, and to lesser extent league leaders, can be considered major trophy's, not defunct trophy that don't exist any more and were only filler trophy's anyway. so cas last one was CC 1986.
The regal trophy/ JP special was certainly a major trophy pre SL and well respected.add to that Cas took apart the best team on the planet to win that in 94 i would say it was very special and i still remember it clear as day.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:07 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Think Hull won in 83.Im sure Schoey has no title winners medal so i guess he broke through following that win.
ok i know he was top try scorer in league in 84 at 18 (still youngest player to achieve that feat) and went on lions tour. but i thought Hull were champs that year.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:15 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
The regal trophy/ JP special was certainly a major trophy pre SL and well respected.add to that Cas took apart the best team on the planet to win that in 94 i would say it was very special and i still remember it clear as day.
That's right.
Had Leeds won it in 1987 rather than Saints I'm sure it would have counted as a major trophy.
Same applies to when Leeds lost to Widnes in 1993 iirc.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:20 pm
Bullseye wrote:
That's right.
Had Leeds won it in 1987 rather than Saints I'm sure it would have counted as a major trophy.
Same applies to when Leeds lost to Widnes in 1993 iirc.
It was 1992 Widnes nilled us at Central Park, yes very painful!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:31 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
ok i know he was top try scorer in league in 84 at 18 (still youngest player to achieve that feat) and went on lions tour. but i thought Hull were champs that year.
No. Hull KR. Schofield was top try scorer though.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:12 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
No the difference between them and us is that they have 6 fingers, we only have 5.
Does that Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick also have six fingers?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:49 pm
William Eve wrote:
Does that Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick also have six fingers?
If GH said he had five would you believe him?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:27 pm
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
With the interest you've shown in this Friday's curtain-raiser will u be attending headingley?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:03 pm
William Eve wrote:
Does that Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick also have six fingers?
So does Bob Burrow
