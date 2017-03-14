rollin thunder wrote: only championship/grand finals, challenge cups, and world club championship, and to lesser extent league leaders, can be considered major trophy's, not defunct trophy that don't exist any more and were only filler trophy's anyway. so cas last one was CC 1986.

The regal trophy/ JP special was certainly a major trophy pre SL and well respected.add to that Cas took apart the best team on the planet to win that in 94 i would say it was very special and i still remember it clear as day.