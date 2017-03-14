|
TOMCAT wrote:
If that's true they have been hitting the peak quite a lot in the last few years! I reckon they will win something this year and it won't be a bad thing for the game if they do, as hard to bare as that will be for some Rhinos fans.
Not too hard to bare, I would rather them than Wigan or Saints or maybe even Wire.
They haven't won a trophy since 1985 and despite their best efforts are not our local derby.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:45 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Not too hard to bare, I would rather them than Wigan or Saints or maybe even Wire.
They haven't won a trophy since 1985 and despite their best efforts are not our local derby.
Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:18 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Don't you get that when climbing off your mother/sister?
No, yours.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:21 pm
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:25 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.
I mean REAL trophies, Im sure fans of other clubs will tell you that Schoey never won any trophies, despite his yorkshire cup wins.
Same way I didnt count the Bev Risman trophy for us last year.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:28 pm
Schofield only won the Yorkshire Cup once.
Unlike Cas he never won a trophy that was contested by all British clubs.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:55 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Bullseye wrote:
Schofield only won the Yorkshire Cup once.
Once with Leeds but I think he had already won Yorkshire Cups in consecutive seasons with Hull earlier in the eighties.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:59 pm
tvoc wrote:
Once with Leeds but I think he had already won Yorkshire Cups in consecutive seasons with Hull earlier in the eighties.
does he not have a championship medal from 84 with Hull, and a john player/regal trophy.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:02 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.
only championship/grand finals, challenge cups, and world club championship, and to lesser extent league leaders, can be considered major trophy's, not defunct trophy that don't exist any more and were only filler trophy's anyway. so cas last one was CC 1986.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:04 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
does he not have a championship medal from 84 with Hull, and a john player/regal trophy.
Think Hull won in 83.Im sure Schoey has no title winners medal so i guess he broke through following that win.
