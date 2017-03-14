WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:37 pm
leedsnsouths
TOMCAT wrote:
If that's true they have been hitting the peak quite a lot in the last few years! I reckon they will win something this year and it won't be a bad thing for the game if they do, as hard to bare as that will be for some Rhinos fans.


Not too hard to bare, I would rather them than Wigan or Saints or maybe even Wire.

They haven't won a trophy since 1985 and despite their best efforts are not our local derby.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:45 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
leedsnsouths wrote:
Not too hard to bare, I would rather them than Wigan or Saints or maybe even Wire.

They haven't won a trophy since 1985 and despite their best efforts are not our local derby.


Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:18 pm
tigertot
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Don't you get that when climbing off your mother/sister?


No, yours.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:21 pm
Bullseye
Ouch.
Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:25 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.


I mean REAL trophies, Im sure fans of other clubs will tell you that Schoey never won any trophies, despite his yorkshire cup wins.

Same way I didnt count the Bev Risman trophy for us last year.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:28 pm
Schofield only won the Yorkshire Cup once.

Unlike Cas he never won a trophy that was contested by all British clubs.
Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:55 pm
tvoc
Bullseye wrote:
Schofield only won the Yorkshire Cup once.


Once with Leeds but I think he had already won Yorkshire Cups in consecutive seasons with Hull earlier in the eighties.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:59 pm
tvoc wrote:
Once with Leeds but I think he had already won Yorkshire Cups in consecutive seasons with Hull earlier in the eighties.

does he not have a championship medal from 84 with Hull, and a john player/regal trophy.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:02 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Not true. 1994 Regal Trophy v Wigan, spinkled with the odd Yarkshire Cup and the CC in 1986.

only championship/grand finals, challenge cups, and world club championship, and to lesser extent league leaders, can be considered major trophy's, not defunct trophy that don't exist any more and were only filler trophy's anyway. so cas last one was CC 1986.

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:04 pm
Biff Tannen
rollin thunder wrote:
does he not have a championship medal from 84 with Hull, and a john player/regal trophy.


Think Hull won in 83.Im sure Schoey has no title winners medal so i guess he broke through following that win.
