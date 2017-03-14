WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:43 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 525
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.

We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.


A week's a long time in RL, its been forgotten about. We just destroyed Catalans, are 4th in the table, have the best coach in SL and we're gonna win the GF. Havent you heard? :WAVE:
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:44 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1643
Location: Happy Valley
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.

We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.


We kept the score down below 25 so you could still keep track using only your fingers and toes :wink:

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:47 pm
WF Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 203
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.

We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.


Actually we took a one game lead in the race for the highly coveted Bev Risman trophy thank you very much.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:51 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14870
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
What did you get for beating us 66-10?


A warm glow & a bit of a grin. It was sufficient.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:55 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1360
loiner81 wrote:
Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.

if they did manage to win something this year they will dine out on it for next 20 years. when they are consistently winning trophys year in year out i'l take my hat of to them. can only see them maybe doing a Huddersfield and winning the shield or doing a Hull and winning the CC, but either way they will peak this year, and will struggle to hold the squad together for next year or repeat the form.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:27 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 698
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.

We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.

That horse & cart parade down Wheldon Rd will last with you forever. :BLAH:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:45 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2293
Location: Going straight
tigertot wrote:
A warm glow & a bit of a grin. It was sufficient.


Don't you get that when climbing off your mother/sister?
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:12 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9554
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Oh well it makes a change from having Hudds fans come on here at the start of a season telling us how they were the big team in West Yorkshire now before they flopped so predictably come crunch time.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:37 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1703
Location: in the stanningley club house
a can't speyke
Image
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:56 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2293
Location: Going straight
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
a can't speyke
Image


"Just Juan Cornetto"
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
