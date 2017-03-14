|
|
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
A week's a long time in RL, its been forgotten about. We just destroyed Catalans, are 4th in the table, have the best coach in SL and we're gonna win the GF. Havent you heard?
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:44 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
We kept the score down below 25 so you could still keep track using only your fingers and toes
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:47 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
Actually we took a one game lead in the race for the highly coveted Bev Risman trophy thank you very much.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:51 pm
|
|
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
What did you get for beating us 66-10?
A warm glow & a bit of a grin. It was sufficient.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:55 pm
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.
if they did manage to win something this year they will dine out on it for next 20 years. when they are consistently winning trophys year in year out i'l take my hat of to them. can only see them maybe doing a Huddersfield and winning the shield or doing a Hull and winning the CC, but either way they will peak this year, and will struggle to hold the squad together for next year or repeat the form.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:27 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
That horse & cart parade down Wheldon Rd will last with you forever.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:45 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
A warm glow & a bit of a grin. It was sufficient.
Don't you get that when climbing off your mother/sister?
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:12 pm
|
|
Oh well it makes a change from having Hudds fans come on here at the start of a season telling us how they were the big team in West Yorkshire now before they flopped so predictably come crunch time.
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:37 pm
|
|
a can't speyke
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:56 pm
|
|
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
a can't speyke
"Just Juan Cornetto"
|
