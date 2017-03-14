loiner81 wrote: Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.

That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.

if they did manage to win something this year they will dine out on it for next 20 years. when they are consistently winning trophys year in year out i'l take my hat of to them. can only see them maybe doing a Huddersfield and winning the shield or doing a Hull and winning the CC, but either way they will peak this year, and will struggle to hold the squad together for next year or repeat the form.