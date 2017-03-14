WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:10 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14869
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Or perhaps not;
https://allevents.in/leeds/rugby-league ... 6167231171

For those who can't wait until June when Cas come to town to see some decent RL, get yourselves down to Headingley on Friday at 5.30.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:46 am
taxi4stevesmith
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 146
Yes we know cas are playing good rugby.
feel free to gloat when you win something!

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:52 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7753
Location: SWMC Coach
They have.

The Ey Up! Cup.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:04 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3148
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Yes we know cas are playing good rugby.
feel free to gloat when you win something!


Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:20 am
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1642
Location: Happy Valley
loiner81 wrote:
Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.



If that's true they have been hitting the peak quite a lot in the last few years! I reckon they will win something this year and it won't be a bad thing for the game if they do, as hard to bare as that will be for some Rhinos fans.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:40 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5798
Location: philadelphia PA
if Cas get to the grand final and they are not playing Leeds then I will root for them and will be pleased for them and the game. That is the difference between us and them
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:43 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2291
Location: Going straight
lionarmour87 wrote:
if Cas get to the grand final and they are not playing Leeds then I will root for them and will be pleased for them and the game. That is the difference between us and them


No the difference between them and us is that they have 6 fingers, we only have 5.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Only one Jimmy Keinhorst

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:23 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14869
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.

We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

