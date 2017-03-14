|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:46 am
Yes we know cas are playing good rugby.
feel free to gloat when you win something!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:52 am
They have.
The Ey Up! Cup.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:04 am
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Yes we know cas are playing good rugby.
feel free to gloat when you win something!
Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:20 am
loiner81 wrote:
Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.
That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season.
If that's true they have been hitting the peak quite a lot in the last few years! I reckon they will win something this year and it won't be a bad thing for the game if they do, as hard to bare as that will be for some Rhinos fans.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:40 am
if Cas get to the grand final and they are not playing Leeds then I will root for them and will be pleased for them and the game. That is the difference between us and them
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:43 am
lionarmour87 wrote:
if Cas get to the grand final and they are not playing Leeds then I will root for them and will be pleased for them and the game. That is the difference between us and them
No the difference between them and us is that they have 6 fingers, we only have 5.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:23 pm
Such hurtful comments when I am trying to deliver a public service.
We lost that 2014 cup final 23-10. You lost your's 66-10 this year.
