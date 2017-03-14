loiner81 wrote: Never going to happen. They had their chance in 2014 but were so happy to just be in a final that most of their squad forgot to turn up on the day, especially Luke Dorn.

That small town, small time club mentality is why they'll never win anything and is why beating a club like Leeds in the league is the pinnacle of their season .

If that's true they have been hitting the peak quite a lot in the last few years! I reckon they will win something this year and it won't be a bad thing for the game if they do, as hard to bare as that will be for some Rhinos fans.