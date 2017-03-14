WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sport history question?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:59 am
This is a bit random, but the only place I might get an answer is here.

A Newcastle Australia history forum I'm a member of is trying to work out what the sport of W.O.M is.

The context, a newspaper article from 1897 describes a group of penny farthing bicycle riders going for a ride, and says a group of "Geordie" miners played their sport of W.O.M at the last station.

Any ideas on what W.O.M might stand for.

Re: Sport history question?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:40 am
This is the article in question.

http://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/artic ... rchLimits=

Re: Sport history question?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:31 pm
I can mean World of Minecraft but doubt a Dr Who brought it back in time.

Geordies: have you been in contact with https://discoverymuseum.org.uk/ if it is Newcastle England
Re: Sport history question?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:59 am
Could "WOM" mean word of mouth? In 1897 the Northern Union had already been established in the UK and split from the Rugby Football Union. However, in Australia it wasn't recognised as a separate sport until 1907 so it would have been an underground sport if anyone was playing under Northern Union rules. Could the paper be referring to people playing rugby league without trying to call attention to it?
Re: Sport history question?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:56 am
Not sure how accurately this fits with the timeline but WOM has been used as a term for "Women Over Mates" hence might be used here as a reference for the sport of chasing the ladies?

https://www.macquariedictionary.com.au/ ... %20Region/

Re: Sport history question?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:06 pm
SteveH wrote:
Could "WOM" mean word of mouth? In 1897 the Northern Union had already been established in the UK and split from the Rugby Football Union. However, in Australia it wasn't recognised as a separate sport until 1907 so it would have been an underground sport if anyone was playing under Northern Union rules. Could the paper be referring to people playing rugby league without trying to call attention to it?
It's a little known fact that the sport of RL in Australia started with a team from Newcastle which was largely made up of English miners who had played the game before. They played against 7 teams from Sydney, who learnt the game from scratch.

Re: Sport history question?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:45 am
If anyone is interested the consensus, after a lot of research, is that the W stands for Wrestling, and the sport was North Country or Cumberland style Wrestling.

