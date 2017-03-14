This is a bit random, but the only place I might get an answer is here.



A Newcastle Australia history forum I'm a member of is trying to work out what the sport of W.O.M is.



The context, a newspaper article from 1897 describes a group of penny farthing bicycle riders going for a ride, and says a group of "Geordie" miners played their sport of W.O.M at the last station.



Any ideas on what W.O.M might stand for.