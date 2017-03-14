After the Wakefield match which we won with a 20 minute burst late in the second half we appeared at 2/3 with 4 points to be the in for a season of competing to sneak into the top 8 and miss the scramble to avoid relegation.



Two matches on our inability to dominate on the scoreboard has come back to haunt us and we look nothing but a rag tag team.



I never expected to win the Hull match with our injury list but the manner we handed them an 18 point lead was shocking and to follow it up with a scoreless display at Leigh just compounds the misery.



It's been obvious in every match that we are failing to get across the line and seem to get out of the blocks quickly without too much trouble to the scoreboard.



The opposition score on their first and most of their subsequent attacks and we fall to pieces making it look hard to score.



It's like reading the same novel or watching the same film over and over again.



Stone has had a reasonable amount of time to put some blocks in place but even last season we could score points just not finish games off.



So where we had one problem we now seem to have two which doesn't bode well for the rest of this season.



Thus far the Rickster is 4 points up on the scoreboard from last year but his marks for style and creativity are way down and based on the last two games it's hard to see where the next win is coming from.



Unfortunately our most creative forward Symonds got a very early injury and the likes of Roberts have struggled to maintain last seasons improvement.



I'll give it until Mamo gets fit and hopefully Wakeman match fit before I predict 'dire happenings' but on paper Widnes apart we are clearly the worst team in the league

and looking at an 11th placed finish on current form.



Rick can only keep blaming what's gone for so long I never had any great expectation for this season but it was beyond the 'tripe' that is currently being served up.



The attacking structure looks pants, we concede far too easily particularly out wide but that's been the case all season.



I'm not calling for his head but surely by now we should be seeing positives and improvement even when losing but 8-78 in our last two games says the opposite.



Yes there's some positives Seb, Kruise and Ukuma but they say a good coach/worker proves his real mettle when times are bad not good well Mr Stone your time to prove yours is well and truly here!!