tad rhino wrote: can't remember all this righteous indignation and slagging off when sinfield nutted dorn and nearly missed a cup final

Sinfield was dumb to do that and was very lucky to not miss the cup final. But that one goes back to the point you made about "things happen" on the pitch. That one was a heat of the moment, split second thing.Singleton on the other hand, I do believe Bird probably did do something to him earlier, that's not defending his actions btw, and he's clearly thought about what he was going to do to pay him back, which makes it worst. He's clearly lined him up and premeditated it.