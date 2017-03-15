WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:20 am
Dorn's "schoolboy" of Sinfield was a classic.

Sinny literally walked right into that situation and Dorn took full advantage.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:06 pm
tad rhino wrote:
yet Jansin Turgut smashes his elbow into a players face, after the tackle has been completed and the players face is unprotected and is suspended for two matches and fined £300. without defending singleton usual consistency from the RFL


Holy hell. ...Did you seriously compare the 2
Get a grip man. Soon as I saw singletons I thought he should get the 8
1s a young kid few games in being dumb and reckless in the tackle
The other is a late high shot to some1 with back turned with an elbow. Worst I've seen in a while tbh
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:56 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Dorn's "schoolboy" of Sinfield was a classic.

Sinny literally walked right into that situation and Dorn took full advantage.

I'm sure Sinny wont be too fussed when he is inducted into the RL hall of fame and Luke (journey man aussie backbacker chancer) Dorns career is long forgotten.
Last edited by rollin thunder on Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:44 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:16 pm
tad rhino wrote:
can't remember all this righteous indignation and slagging off when sinfield nutted dorn and nearly missed a cup final


Sinfield was dumb to do that and was very lucky to not miss the cup final. But that one goes back to the point you made about "things happen" on the pitch. That one was a heat of the moment, split second thing.

Singleton on the other hand, I do believe Bird probably did do something to him earlier, that's not defending his actions btw, and he's clearly thought about what he was going to do to pay him back, which makes it worst. He's clearly lined him up and premeditated it.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:38 pm
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
Holy hell. ...Did you seriously compare the 2
Get a grip man. Soon as I saw singletons I thought he should get the 8
1s a young kid few games in being dumb and reckless in the tackle
The other is a late high shot to some1 with back turned with an elbow. Worst I've seen in a while tbh



the fact he's a kid has no relevance. he is on the pitch and can cause damage. had he smashed the opposing players cheekbone you may have had a different opinion.
the two games he got was right, but given other things where people have had light punishments had singleton git 4 games that would have been right for me

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:39 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Sinfield was dumb to do that and was very lucky to not miss the cup final. But that one goes back to the point you made about "things happen" on the pitch. That one was a heat of the moment, split second thing.

Singleton on the other hand, I do believe Bird probably did do something to him earlier, that's not defending his actions btw, and he's clearly thought about what he was going to do to pay him back, which makes it worst. He's clearly lined him up and premeditated it.



so he probably had been got at earlier and you are assuming it was premedidated.
lots of guesswork there.

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:40 pm
loiner81 wrote:
Dorn deserved it. :lol:



now that I can't argue with! also leeds hammered him in the tackle every time in the final a week or two later. I mean really roughed him up. payback
