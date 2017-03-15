tad rhino wrote:
yet Jansin Turgut smashes his elbow into a players face, after the tackle has been completed and the players face is unprotected and is suspended for two matches and fined £300. without defending singleton usual consistency from the RFL
Holy hell. ...Did you seriously compare the 2
Get a grip man. Soon as I saw singletons I thought he should get the 8
1s a young kid few games in being dumb and reckless in the tackle
The other is a late high shot to some1 with back turned with an elbow. Worst I've seen in a while tbh
