ThePrinter wrote: Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.

Yep. It's a silly lack of composure that could result in serious injury. Can't really complain at the ban though it maybe a trifle harsh by a game or so simply going off the fact I can't remember Singleton having disciplinary issues before.But I wouldn't complain at that or at the 2 game ban for the Hull player. The 2 aren't really comparable. One was a late hit off the ball, the other a silly nudge during a tackle.