Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9557 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am Posts: 13781 Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
ThePrinter wrote:
Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.
Yep. It's a silly lack of composure that could result in serious injury. Can't really complain at the ban though it maybe a trifle harsh by a game or so simply going off the fact I can't remember Singleton having disciplinary issues before.
But I wouldn't complain at that or at the 2 game ban for the Hull player. The 2 aren't really comparable. One was a late hit off the ball, the other a silly nudge during a tackle.
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm Posts: 19734 Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
ThePrinter wrote:
Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.
can't remember all this righteous indignation and slagging off when sinfield nutted dorn and nearly missed a cup final
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.