Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:06 pm
Kenny236

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 76
Last season Scott Moore got 4 matches for gouging 2 weeks after game with no evidence RFL consistency again or just got sick of betts moaning

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:07 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19731
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I think all teams have gained/suffered at there expense. its a joke and needs sorting out

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:43 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 699
Should have got 4 max imo anyway it's done now personally if no-one is fit id recall Oledszki.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:38 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4891
Location: Hill Valley
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Should have got 4 max imo anyway it's done now personally if no-one is fit id recall Oledszki.


I would give the kid a run too.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:02 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4136
Location: Bradford
Nah he's crap. Honest. Might as well just leave him where he is :SHIFTY:

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:08 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9557
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:19 pm
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13780
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
ThePrinter wrote:
Oledzki might do ok as a 4th choice prop doing a small spell. We'd needed a starter and Singleton was stupid. Bird might have hit him earlier, so what? You think if Kylie Leuluai got hit he'd elbow someone like that? No he's just wait for the next time he ran in and cream him, but fairly.

Yep. It's a silly lack of composure that could result in serious injury. Can't really complain at the ban though it maybe a trifle harsh by a game or so simply going off the fact I can't remember Singleton having disciplinary issues before.

But I wouldn't complain at that or at the 2 game ban for the Hull player. The 2 aren't really comparable. One was a late hit off the ball, the other a silly nudge during a tackle.

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:32 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7471
Singletons first game after his suspension will be in the challenge cup fifth round.
c}