hatty wrote:
Disgraceful incident and even worse comment. the attack to the head warrants a six game ban minimum.
How many games for my worse comment?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:07 am
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
To be fair that's pretty bad. I doubt he meant to hit him in the head, he was probably just putting his buffers up but still if someone from another club did that we'd be calling for a decent ban.
I don't think Singleton's been in trouble with the disciplinary before so I'd say around a 4 game ban and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:18 am
Him wrote:
and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.
They saw plenty of other stuff that didn't actually exist.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:19 am
Thanks. In the modern game that's a bad one. I'd have to disagree with Him, deliberate elbow to the back of the head. Now I am no longer on the receiving end of those I miss the old days.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:39 am
Disagree it's an elbow but it is a late forearm albeit split second late.
I think 3/4 is sufficient but its also no worse than the FC one v ST's imo.
Also watch Ukama Tai use his shoulder on Bjb's whilst he's held yet that got overlooked.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:43 am
Him wrote:
To be fair that's pretty bad. I doubt he meant to hit him in the head, he was probably just putting his buffers up but still if someone from another club did that we'd be calling for a decent ban.
I don't think Singleton's been in trouble with the disciplinary before so I'd say around a 4 game ban and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.
Can't say I agree 100%, if he is just putting the buffers up then his arms would have been around chest height. It looks more like an attempt to rattle Bird's cage which came off worse than planned as Bird turned away. Reckon if he pleads guilty but reckless then he will get away with 4-5 games.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:46 am
Maybe I just don't really care coz it's Bird, but I've seen a lot worse. 2/3 games would be about right in my opinion. Taking into account Bird has been blind siding blokes his hole career and dishing it out this season also.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:49 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Disagree it's an elbow but it is a late forearm albeit split second late.
Even if it wasn't late it'd still be a forearm/elbow to an opponents head, all the late timing does is probably save him a red card (as the ref looks away). No attempt to tackle the player, just hurt him.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:29 pm
Just gonna put his out there, Im 99% sure that Bird will have provoked him in some way. Still a stupid thing to do, he will probably get a decent ban as it will be deemed intentional.
Funny to see Wigan fans complaining about it, given that a lot of their players intentionally throw high tackles to stop people running at them.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:40 pm
Worth mentioning that Greg Bird's injury which took him off was an unrelated broken thumb.
