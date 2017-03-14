Him wrote: To be fair that's pretty bad. I doubt he meant to hit him in the head, he was probably just putting his buffers up but still if someone from another club did that we'd be calling for a decent ban.



I don't think Singleton's been in trouble with the disciplinary before so I'd say around a 4 game ban and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.

Can't say I agree 100%, if he is just putting the buffers up then his arms would have been around chest height. It looks more like an attempt to rattle Bird's cage which came off worse than planned as Bird turned away. Reckon if he pleads guilty but reckless then he will get away with 4-5 games.