Re: Cowardly

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:31 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6906
Location: Central Coast
hatty wrote:
Disgraceful incident and even worse comment. the attack to the head warrants a six game ban minimum.

How many games for my worse comment?
Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:07 am
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13779
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
To be fair that's pretty bad. I doubt he meant to hit him in the head, he was probably just putting his buffers up but still if someone from another club did that we'd be calling for a decent ban.

I don't think Singleton's been in trouble with the disciplinary before so I'd say around a 4 game ban and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:18 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2289
Location: Going straight
Him wrote:
and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.


They saw plenty of other stuff that didn't actually exist.
Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:19 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14868
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Thanks. In the modern game that's a bad one. I'd have to disagree with Him, deliberate elbow to the back of the head. Now I am no longer on the receiving end of those I miss the old days.
Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:39 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 697
Disagree it's an elbow but it is a late forearm albeit split second late.
I think 3/4 is sufficient but its also no worse than the FC one v ST's imo.
Also watch Ukama Tai use his shoulder on Bjb's whilst he's held yet that got overlooked.
Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:43 am
WF Rhino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 202
Him wrote:
To be fair that's pretty bad. I doubt he meant to hit him in the head, he was probably just putting his buffers up but still if someone from another club did that we'd be calling for a decent ban.

I don't think Singleton's been in trouble with the disciplinary before so I'd say around a 4 game ban and we're lucky Child and the TJ's didn't see it or he'd have been off.


Can't say I agree 100%, if he is just putting the buffers up then his arms would have been around chest height. It looks more like an attempt to rattle Bird's cage which came off worse than planned as Bird turned away. Reckon if he pleads guilty but reckless then he will get away with 4-5 games.

Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:46 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6906
Location: Central Coast
Maybe I just don't really care coz it's Bird, but I've seen a lot worse. 2/3 games would be about right in my opinion. Taking into account Bird has been blind siding blokes his hole career and dishing it out this season also.
Re: Disciplinary | Brad Singleton

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:49 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9553
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Disagree it's an elbow but it is a late forearm albeit split second late.


Even if it wasn't late it'd still be a forearm/elbow to an opponents head, all the late timing does is probably save him a red card (as the ref looks away). No attempt to tackle the player, just hurt him.
