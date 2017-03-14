hatty wrote:
Disgraceful incident and even worse comment. the attack to the head warrants a six game ban minimum.
How many games for my worse comment?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, BRK, C O Jones, dull nickname, Emagdnim13, eric35, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, finglas, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Him, Itchy Arsenal, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, pattiecake, PCollinson1990, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, tigertot, vsewo, WF Rhino and 260 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}