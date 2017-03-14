|
Singleton's attack on Greg Bird deserves a very lengthy ban.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:44 am
Al bite first, doesn't look much in it really. But Bird has made a career out of that kind of thing so I'm not too fussed or pretend outraged. You live by the sword you die by the sword. You reep what you sow.
Meh!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:05 am
We shall have to wait and see what the disciplinary panel make of it.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:14 am
Can't disagree with you.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:31 am
no worse than that hull players elbow to the, unprotected,face.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:48 am
If Leeds player was hit like that most fans would crying out for a lengthy suspension - it was a late attack to the head with the forearm - minimum 4 games
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:01 am
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:14 am
I missed it on the night. Is there a video?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:30 am
Disgraceful incident and even worse comment. the attack to the head warrants a six game ban minimum.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:53 am
Faux outrage from a pie eater, who'd have thunk it? A comment is worse than an alleged horrendous tackle. Probably worse than Mick Cassidy's elbow on Morley too.
