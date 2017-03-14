Al bite first, doesn't look much in it really. But Bird has made a career out of that kind of thing so I'm not too fussed or pretend outraged. You live by the sword you die by the sword. You reep what you sow. Meh!

Odemwingie wrote: I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote: I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote: Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote: To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote: If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.