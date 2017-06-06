I think I am right in saying that somebody only counts on a clubs cap if he plays for them. At present Hadley hasnt played for Hull yet this season so has a cap figure of 0 for hull but as soon as he plays for them his full wage if he is in their top 25 earners counts on the cap and by all accounts would take hull over the cap.
If that's the case why not make the loan for the season and not month by month?
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am Posts: 10071 Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
rabbits wrote:
Cup bonuses are a separate issue to the cap agreements in place for all clubs to pay bonus for cup win
The RFL wrote:
5.7 The following items may be excluded in the calculation of the Salary Cap Value of a Player:
Prize Money
5.7.1 the Gross value of any of the following payments that may Accrue to the Player during the Salary Cap Year:
(a) any share of the official prize money paid by SLE/the RFL to the Club as a result of the Club’s performance in the Super League competition (provided that full details of such prize money bonuses are submitted to the HSCR at the time that the Player’s playing contract is submitted);
(b) any share of the official prize money paid by the RFL to the Club as a result of the Club’s performance in the Challenge Cup competition (provided that full details of such prize money bonuses are submitted to the HSCR at the time that the Player’s playing contract is submitted)
The highlighted sections are the important bits. They can only be excluded if they're already accounted for. Maybe we didn't account for any win bonuses for obvious reasons?
Dont know the ins and outs but maybe we dont want to take him for the full year in the event that he picks up a nasty injury which would mean us paying the wages of another teams player who is not playing for us. Might sound selfish from us but I guess we have to look after our own interests.
Dont know the ins and outs but maybe we dont want to take him for the full year in the event that he picks up a nasty injury which would mean us paying the wages of another teams player who is not playing for us. Might sound selfish from us but I guess we have to look after our own interests.
