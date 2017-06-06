The RFL wrote:

5.7 The following items may be excluded in the calculation of the Salary Cap Value of a

Player:



Prize Money



5.7.1 the Gross value of any of the following payments that may Accrue to the Player

during the Salary Cap Year:



(a) any share of the official prize money paid by SLE/the RFL to the Club as

a result of the Club’s performance in the Super League competition

( provided that full details of such prize money bonuses are submitted to

the HSCR at the time that the Player’s playing contract is submitted );



(b) any share of the official prize money paid by the RFL to the Club as a

result of the Club’s performance in the Challenge Cup competition

( provided that full details of such prize money bonuses are submitted to

the HSCR at the time that the Player’s playing contract is submitted)