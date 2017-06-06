WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:51 am
Ellam User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3368
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Correct Karen it's to do with bonuses and the Cup win, Motu messed up with that bit
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:52 am
Baxendale Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 200
altofts wildcat wrote:
I think I am right in saying that somebody only counts on a clubs cap if he plays for them. At present Hadley hasnt played for Hull yet this season so has a cap figure of 0 for hull but as soon as he plays for them his full wage if he is in their top 25 earners counts on the cap and by all accounts would take hull over the cap.


If that's the case why not make the loan for the season and not month by month?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:17 am
A unknown superstar User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9120
Location: King George Dock
Maybe that's on Wakefields terms? Perhaps they didn't want a year long deal, and preferred to do it this way.
Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:20 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24722
Location: West Yorkshire
Baxendale wrote:
If that's the case why not make the loan for the season and not month by month?

Don't profess to know how it all works but could it be that the cap runs annually so any bonus in theory could be "spent" by early September? Just guessing.
