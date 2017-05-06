Dave K. wrote: What 8 players did Wakey have missing.



I think we are at cap as Radford has assembled a good squad on paper, the players we have in key positions will be on good wages, Shaul, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Houghton, Manu, Mini and Ellis will all be on door salaries, add to this trying to run a reserve team.



We had a lot of cap missing on sat and put in a good performance. We have been hit with injuries and suspensions this year but are still close to the top 5 and still in the cup and that's accredit to the squad Radford has built within the cap.

We had plenty of cap missing in the previous 3 games which we lost. We have a good first 17 but beyond that only 2 or 3 with significant first team experience then we're into inexperienced kids. They've done OK this far and maybe 6+ first teamers will stretch any squad but it seems the way of the world now so we maybe need more depth to the squad moving forward or your season could be over before it begins