@WTrinityRL wrote:
Chris Chester has just said in his press conference that @DeanHadley11 looks to have broken his jaw. Full press conference coming up.
Sat May 06, 2017 9:04 pm
Really disappointing for the player if true
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:54 pm
On loan at Wakey for a further month should be fit to play Leeds this week according to reports.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:30 pm
Well at least he's gonna get plenty of game time. Hope to see him back at fc next year
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:33 pm
It's a ridiculous situation that we've got ourselves into where we can't actually fit all of our contracted players under the salary cap. We must be paying some serious wedge to some players. Wakey had 8 missing against salford and still managed to field a team good enough to win and I bet they're still well under the cap
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:48 pm
What 8 players did Wakey have missing.
I think we are at cap as Radford has assembled a good squad on paper, the players we have in key positions will be on good wages, Shaul, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Houghton, Manu, Mini and Ellis will all be on door salaries, add to this trying to run a reserve team.
We had a lot of cap missing on sat and put in a good performance. We have been hit with injuries and suspensions this year but are still close to the top 5 and still in the cup and that's accredit to the squad Radford has built within the cap.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:42 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Grix, Tupou, Johnstone, Allgood, Miller, Walker, Arona, Kirmond.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:31 pm
Dave K. wrote:
We had plenty of cap missing in the previous 3 games which we lost. We have a good first 17 but beyond that only 2 or 3 with significant first team experience then we're into inexperienced kids. They've done OK this far and maybe 6+ first teamers will stretch any squad but it seems the way of the world now so we maybe need more depth to the squad moving forward or your season could be over before it begins
