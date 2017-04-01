WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley

Re: Hadley

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:46 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24430
Location: West Yorkshire
Without Green, Houghton and maybe Ellis if that rumour's to be believed he's be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
Re: Hadley

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:49 pm
Homenaway
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 9
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
Mrs Barista wrote:
Without Green, Houghton and maybe Ellis if that rumour's to be believed he's be one of the first names on the teamsheet.


With the Easter period coming up, isn't our squad depth exactly what we need right now (and what Radders identified as paramount pre-season)? Like playing our trump card.
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh

Re: Hadley

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:41 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25459
He's done well for wakey in the games I've seen. Hopefully he's back for the weekend

Re: Hadley

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:59 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6143
Be a shame if we can't keep him but ball is in Hull's court

Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:47 am
dickie mint
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's done well for wakey in the games I've seen. Hopefully he's back for the weekend

He's not up to full fitness yet, it would benefit both clubs and the player if he stayed for another month at least.
It would also give another of your fringe player's more game time, you know it makes sense.

Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:17 am
Diogenes
Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 8:11 pm
Posts: 3222
Location: in a cave
dickie mint wrote:
He's not up to full fitness yet, it would benefit both clubs and the player if he stayed for another month at least.
It would also give another of your fringe player's more game time, you know it makes sense.


He seemed pretty fit yesterday.
Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:38 am
airliebird,runninglate!
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1772
Location: East stand!
dickie mint wrote:
He's not up to full fitness yet, it would benefit both clubs and the player if he stayed for another month at least.
It would also give another of your fringe player's more game time, you know it makes sense.


Tripe. Got another 5 games this month. All hands on deck
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:43 am
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2482
....hook, line and sinker springs to mind. :)

Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:04 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25459
dickie mint wrote:
He's not up to full fitness yet, it would benefit both clubs and the player if he stayed for another month at least.
It would also give another of your fringe player's more game time, you know it makes sense.

wakey's best back rower. You'll miss him this week

Re: Hadley

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:38 pm
Trojan Horse
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2803
best back tower would be Ashurst by a country mile. The guy is so underrated it's unreal.

Hadley has certainly been good for us though but we have many options for backrower in

Ashurst
Kirmond
Arona
Batchelor - a quality young gb backrower developing well
crowther

All that said, since his first game lacking match fitness Hadley has been a good short term loan option for us. Be more than happy to see him stay although that I think would be slim. His defence has been very good and this has where he has impressed most of us wakey fans.

got yourself a good backrower there.
