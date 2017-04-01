|
Without Green, Houghton and maybe Ellis if that rumour's to be believed he's be one of the first names on the teamsheet.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:49 pm
With the Easter period coming up, isn't our squad depth exactly what we need right now (and what Radders identified as paramount pre-season)? Like playing our trump card.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:41 pm
He's done well for wakey in the games I've seen. Hopefully he's back for the weekend
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:59 pm
Be a shame if we can't keep him but ball is in Hull's court
Sun Apr 02, 2017 10:47 am
He's not up to full fitness yet, it would benefit both clubs and the player if he stayed for another month at least.
It would also give another of your fringe player's more game time, you know it makes sense.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:17 am
He seemed pretty fit yesterday.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:38 am
Tripe. Got another 5 games this month. All hands on deck
Sun Apr 02, 2017 11:43 am
....hook, line and sinker springs to mind.
