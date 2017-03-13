watched him tonight and imo he had a top class game, made good yards offloaded to good effect and tackled well, think he will be in our 17 for Salford,
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bombed Out, BraddersFC, Chris71, ComeOnYouUll, easthullwesty, Faithful One, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, gulfcoast_highwayman, Homenaway, hull2524, hullandbroncos, just_browny, Marcus's Bicycle, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Paddyfc, paperboy, rover 2000, swissfan, themightynortherner, threepennystander, Touchliner, TrevLovesJanice, Trojan Horse, unknownlegend, Upanunder and 411 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|