This bit didn't quite work out, did it?
"......and with supporters who are liked throughout the rugby league world"
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013
Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013
Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”
