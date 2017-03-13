WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:06 pm
wiganrugbyblog
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 18
An article on Ian Lenagan's tenure at Wigan:

https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/13/opinion-ian-lenagan-10-seasons-at-wigan/
Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:25 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13421
wiganrugbyblog wrote:
An article on Ian Lenagan's tenure at Wigan:

https://wiganrugby.blog/2017/03/13/opinion-ian-lenagan-10-seasons-at-wigan/


And to think ... there was one poster on here who publically resigned from the forum because he was so disgusted that Ian Lenagan had taken over.

Bewildering.

Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:53 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 790
Good article that. I remember IL at the start saying he won't buy any players until he has a firm grip on salary cap issues. That was his catalyst to develop youth and boy has it paid off!
Long may he continue I say. Well done Mr L and thanks for putting our great club back where it belongs, on top of the world!

Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:40 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20730
Location: WIGAN
He doesn't please everyone all of the time but that's possibly his biggest strength.

He's a club legend for my money. He's the single biggest factor is bringing the glory days back and I hope he's around the club for a number of years yet.

Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:22 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12185
Good article, Ian Lenagan has been massive for the success of our club. I'm not sure you have summed up the feeling around the club in 2009 - 2010 accurately though. As I remember it, the general feeling was that Noble had been good for us, but wasn't capable of taking us to trophies. When Maguire took over and news about the grueling pre-season training started filtering through I remember there being a lot of excitement for the forthcoming season. I certainly remember betting on us to be champions that year before we had even played our first game.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:12 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13421
Grimmy wrote:
Good article, Ian Lenagan has been massive for the success of our club. I'm not sure you have summed up the feeling around the club in 2009 - 2010 accurately though. As I remember it, the general feeling was that Noble had been good for us, but wasn't capable of taking us to trophies. When Maguire took over and news about the grueling pre-season training started filtering through I remember there being a lot of excitement for the forthcoming season. I certainly remember betting on us to be champions that year before we had even played our first game.


Yeah, I don't think people were quite as enamoured with Nobby in that last season. I credit him with bringing us out of the relegation zone and making us an upper-mid table side again. But I think a lot of us felt that he'd reached his limits around 2009.

Re: O/T 10 Seasons of Ian Lenagan

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:15 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5028
Cruncher wrote:
Yeah, I don't think people were quite as enamoured with Nobby in that last season. I credit him with bringing us out of the relegation zone and making us an upper-mid table side again. But I think a lot of us felt that he'd reached his limits around 2009.


Exactly right.

c}